Ranking Every Song from Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem'

Ranking Every Song from Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’

Published on January 14, 2026

Ranking Every Song from Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem'

Source: Graphic by Jarrett Huff / Radio One

On May 16, Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, featuring 37 tracks. The record has seen a steady release of singles, as far back as July 5, 2024 with Lies Lies Lies.
RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Top 50 Songs The record seems to be an introspective project for Wallen, as several of the songs delve into the country singer reflecting on decisions he’s made throughout his life and career. The record also features a few frequent Wallen collaborators, like Eric Church, ERNEST, HARDY and Post Malone. Pop star Tate McRae also makes an appearance on the record, Wallen’s first collaboration with a female singer. Now that I’ve had a week to digest what’s essentially a triple album, I’ve decided to rank every song from “worst to first,” in my own opinion. RELATED: ‘I’m the Problem Tour,’ ‘Sand In My Boots’ to be Only Morgan Wallen Shows of 2025 Here’s all 37 songs from Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem, ranked: Rankings updated on Jan. 14, 2026.

1. 37. Interlude

2. 36. Miami

3. 35. LA Night

4. 34. If You Were Mine

5. 33. Drinking Til it Does

6. 32. Where'd That Girl Go

7. 31. Dark Til Daylight

8. 30. Revelation

9. 29. Leavin's the Least I Could Do

10. 28. Eyes are Closed

11. 27. Nothin' Left

12. 26. What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)

13. 25. Working Man's Song

14. 24. Crazy Eyes

15. 23. Don't We

16. 22. Genesis

17. 21. Missing

18. 20. Just in Case

19. 19. Smile

20. 18. Skoal, Chevy, and Browning

21. 17. Jack and Jill

22. 16. The Dealer (feat. ERNEST)

23. 15. Kick Myself

24. 14. Whiskey in Reverse

25. 13. Come Back as a Redneck (feat. HARDY)

26. 12. Kiss Her in Front of You

27. 11. TN

28. 10. Falling Apart

29. 9. Superman

30. 8. I'm the Problem

31. 7. Love Somebody

32. 6. I Ain't Comin' Back (feat. Post Malone)

33. 5. Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church)

34. 4. Lies Lies Lies

35. 3. I Got Better

36. 2. 20 Cigarettes

37. 1. I'm a Little Crazy

