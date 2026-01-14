Ranking Every Song from Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem'
Morgan Wallen's Top 50 Songs The record seems to be an introspective project for Wallen, as several of the songs delve into the country singer reflecting on decisions he's made throughout his life and career. The record also features a few frequent Wallen collaborators, like Eric Church, ERNEST, HARDY and Post Malone. Pop star Tate McRae also makes an appearance on the record, Wallen's first collaboration with a female singer. Now that I've had a week to digest what's essentially a triple album, I've decided to rank every song from "worst to first," in my own opinion. Here's all 37 songs from Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, ranked: Rankings updated on Jan. 14, 2026.On May 16, Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, featuring 37 tracks. The record has seen a steady release of singles, as far back as July 5, 2024 with Lies Lies Lies.
1. 37. Interlude
2. 36. Miami
3. 35. LA Night
4. 34. If You Were Mine
5. 33. Drinking Til it Does
6. 32. Where'd That Girl Go
7. 31. Dark Til Daylight
8. 30. Revelation
9. 29. Leavin's the Least I Could Do
10. 28. Eyes are Closed
11. 27. Nothin' Left
12. 26. What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)
13. 25. Working Man's Song
14. 24. Crazy Eyes
15. 23. Don't We
16. 22. Genesis
17. 21. Missing
18. 20. Just in Case
19. 19. Smile
20. 18. Skoal, Chevy, and Browning
21. 17. Jack and Jill
22. 16. The Dealer (feat. ERNEST)
23. 15. Kick Myself
24. 14. Whiskey in Reverse
25. 13. Come Back as a Redneck (feat. HARDY)
26. 12. Kiss Her in Front of You
27. 11. TN
28. 10. Falling Apart
29. 9. Superman
30. 8. I'm the Problem
31. 7. Love Somebody
32. 6. I Ain't Comin' Back (feat. Post Malone)
33. 5. Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church)
34. 4. Lies Lies Lies
35. 3. I Got Better
36. 2. 20 Cigarettes
37. 1. I'm a Little Crazy
