Annie & Cole

Toby Keith passes away at age 62. Country music star Toby Keith has passed away from stomach cancer, his social media sites and website announced early Tuesday. He was 62. “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy […]
2d
Reba is set to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, but did you know several other country stars have honored America at the big game? Let’s see how many you remember…
3d
Last night's Grammys were filled with some amazing performances and some country stars going home with some hardware.
3d
Jelly Roll seems to be everywhere right now. Now he's starring in a new Uber Eats commercial for the Super Bowl!
6d
