Contact Us

Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: (317) 266-9700

Call-In Line: 317-663-9797

Station Contacts:

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Program Director: Sean Copeland – Sean.Copleand@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Contesting Inquiries: Cianna Wright – Cianna.Wright@radio-one.com

