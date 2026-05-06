Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

Here’s a sneak peek at what fans can expect from Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour 2026.

Known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Wallen has been captivating audiences across the country with a setlist that perfectly blends his signature sound with fan favorites.

If his recent shows are any indication, concertgoers are in for an unforgettable night filled with high-energy anthems, heartfelt ballads, and everything in between.

Let’s dive into what might be on the playlist for this weekend’s show!

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