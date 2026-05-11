Source: Chris Owens / Chris Owens

The Ultimate Country Playlist For The Indy 500!

The roar of the engines, the smell of burnt rubber, and the thrill of speed – nothing quite compares to the Indianapolis 500.

And what better way to get into the spirit of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” than with a playlist packed with some good ol’ country tunes?

Whether you’re tailgating in the infield, watching from the stands, or hosting your own race day party, this country playlist will have you tapping your boots and singing along.

We’ve got a mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic classics, and a few tracks that just scream “American pride.”

So, crank up the volume, grab a cold one, and get ready for 500 miles of pure adrenaline with our ultimate Indy 500 Country Playlist!

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1. “Red Solo Cup” – Toby Keith