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The Ultimate Country Playlist For The Indy 500!

We've got a mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic classics, and a few tracks that just scream "American pride."

Published on May 11, 2026

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Chris Owens
Source: Chris Owens / Chris Owens

The Ultimate Country Playlist For The Indy 500!

The roar of the engines, the smell of burnt rubber, and the thrill of speed – nothing quite compares to the Indianapolis 500.

And what better way to get into the spirit of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” than with a playlist packed with some good ol’ country tunes?

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Whether you’re tailgating in the infield, watching from the stands, or hosting your own race day party, this country playlist will have you tapping your boots and singing along.

We’ve got a mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic classics, and a few tracks that just scream “American pride.”

So, crank up the volume, grab a cold one, and get ready for 500 miles of pure adrenaline with our ultimate Indy 500 Country Playlist!

RELATED | Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More

1. “Red Solo Cup” – Toby Keith

2. “Hicktown” – Jason Aldean

3. “Beers On Me” -Dierks Bentley

4. “Cruise” – Florida Georgia Line

5. “Run Wild” – Clayton Anderson

6. “Dirt Road Anthem” – Jason Aldean

7. “God Bless the U.S.A.” – Lee Greenwood

8. “Copperhead Road” – Steve Earle

9. “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” – Travis Tritt

10. “Chattahoochee” – Alan Jackson

11. “”East Bound and Down” – Jerry Reed

12. “Fast Cars and Freedom” – Rascal Flatts

13. “Drink In My Hand” – Eric Church

14. “Kick the Dust Up” – Luke Bryan

15. “Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen

16. “The Race Is On” – George Jones

17. “Good Time” – Alan Jackson

18. “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” – Thomas Rhett

19. “1, 2 Many” – Luke Combs





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