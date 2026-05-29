Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage
Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage
For Riley’s show at Ruoff on 6/25, one lucky Hank FM winner will receive:
- Access to Riley Green VIP Lounge, including: Appetizers and Cash Bar with two [2] drink tickets, photo booth, and more!
- Photo opportunity in front of VIP backdrop to celebrate the evening.
- Signed ‘Cowboy As It Gets’ Tour Poster.
- Special Gift Item.
- Meet & Greet with Riley.
- Private listening experience to hear unreleased music Riley is working on before the rest of the world gets to hear anything!!
ENTER BELOW TO WIN!
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