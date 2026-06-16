Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country music superstar Jelly Roll and his wife, podcast host and influencer , are reportedly ending their marriage after nearly ten years together.

According to court records filed in Williamson County, Tennessee, Jelly Roll has officially filed for divorce from Bunnie XO. Sources close to the couple describe the split as a mutual decision and a private family matter.

The pair first met in 2015 when Bunnie XO attended one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in Las Vegas. Their connection was immediate, and the couple famously tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony later that same night. Over the years, they became one of country music’s most recognizable and candid couples, frequently sharing both the highs and lows of their relationship with fans.

Throughout their marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO openly discussed challenges they faced together, including infidelity early in their relationship and their recent journey through IVF treatments as they explored expanding their family.

Despite those struggles, the couple often spoke publicly about their commitment to one another. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll gave Bunnie a heartfelt shoutout during an awards acceptance speech, thanking her for standing by his side throughout his remarkable rise to stardom.

Adding to the emotional timing of the news, Bunnie XO shared an Instagram video just hours before reports of the divorce surfaced. In the clip, she danced and lip-synced to Nickelback’s hit “How You Remind Me,” including the poignant lyric, “I said I love you and I swear I still do.”

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented further on the divorce filing. Fans continue to express their support for both as they navigate this next chapter of their lives.