Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World
- Dolly Parton's songwriting, touring, and business empire have made her a $650M icon.
- Garth Brooks transformed country into a stadium genre, earning $400M from record sales and tours.
- Shania Twain's crossover success helped globalize country and continues earning her $400M.
Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World
Country music has long been a genre that resonates with heartfelt storytelling, timeless melodies, and a loyal fan base that spans the globe.
But beyond the cowboy boots and acoustic guitars lies a world of immense wealth for some of the genre’s biggest stars.
From chart-topping hits to sold-out tours and lucrative business ventures, these country icons have turned their talent into staggering fortunes.
Take a look below at the Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World.
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1. Dolly Parton
Net Worth: ~$650M
A global country icon, Dolly Parton built her fortune through songwriting, touring, and business ventures like Dollywood.
With hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” she has remained relevant for over 50 years.
Her publishing catalog and licensing deals generate massive recurring income, and her philanthropy (like the Imagination Library) has further elevated her legacy.
2. Garth Brooks
Net Worth: ~$400M
Garth Brooks transformed country into a stadium genre.
With over 170 million records sold, he’s among the best-selling artists ever.
His high-energy tours and record-breaking ticket sales remain his biggest income drivers, and his strategic “comeback tours” have kept him financially dominant.
3. Shania Twain
Net Worth: ~$400M
Known as the queen of country-pop, Twain’s Come On Over became one of the best-selling albums ever.
She helped globalize country music and continues earning through residencies and touring.
Her crossover success opened the door for modern country-pop artists.
4. Toby Keith
Net Worth: ~$400M (at the time of his passing in February 2024)
Toby Keith combined music with business savvy.
Alongside hit songs, he invested in restaurants and beverage brands, significantly boosting his wealth.
His patriotic image and consistent touring made him a financial powerhouse.
5. George Strait
Net Worth: ~$300M
Dubbed the “King of Country,” George Strait is known for his traditional sound and unmatched consistency.
With dozens of No. 1 hits and record-breaking concert attendance, his long-term catalog continues to generate steady income.
6. Kenny Rogers
Net Worth: ~$250M
A crossover legend, Kenny Rogers achieved success in country and pop with hits like “The Gambler.”
His career spanned decades, and he also earned from acting and business ventures, including restaurants.
7. Tim McGraw
Net Worth: ~$200M
Tim McGraw is a multi-talented entertainer with success in music, film, and business.
His collaborations, especially with Faith Hill, and blockbuster tours have been major revenue sources.
8. Faith Hill
Net Worth: ~$200M
Faith Hill gained massive popularity with crossover hits like “Breathe.”
Her joint tours with Tim McGraw rank among the highest-grossing in country history, contributing significantly to her wealth.
9. Kenny Chesney
Net Worth: ~$180M
Chesney is one of the biggest touring acts in country music.
His beach-inspired brand and loyal fanbase help him consistently sell out stadium tours, which form the bulk of his income.
10. Luke Bryan
Net Worth: ~$160M
A modern country superstar, Luke Bryan blends pop and country elements.
His success extends beyond music through TV appearances, especially as a judge on American Idol.
11. Alan Jackson
Net Worth: ~$150–160M
Alan Jackson is a traditional country purist with decades of success.
His songwriting and classic hits like “Chattahoochee” ensure ongoing royalties and long-term financial stability.
12. Carrie Underwood
Net Worth: ~$150M
After winning American Idol, Carrie Underwood became one of the most successful female country artists.
Her income streams include touring, endorsements, and fitness/lifestyle ventures.
13. Brad Paisley
Net Worth: ~$120M
Known for his guitar skills and humor, Paisley has had a long run of hits and successful tours.
He also earns from TV hosting and brand partnerships.
14. Taylor Swift
Net Worth: ~$400M (country-era roots)
Although now a pop superstar, Taylor Swift began in country music.
Her early Nashville success laid the foundation for her billion-dollar empire, including record-breaking tours and re-recorded albums.
15. Blake Shelton
Net Worth: ~$120M
Shelton’s income comes from music and television, especially his long tenure on The Voice.
His personality and branding have made him one of country’s most recognizable figures.
16. Reba McEntire
Net Worth: ~$95M
Reba is a country legend with success in music, TV, and Broadway.
Her diversified career has kept her financially strong for decades.
17. Keith Urban
Net Worth: ~$75M
Keith Urban blends country with rock influences.
Touring and television appearances (like American Idol) contribute heavily to his earnings.
18. Miranda Lambert
Net Worth: ~$60M
Lambert is one of the most awarded female country artists.
Her income comes from touring, albums, and her business ventures including clothing and lifestyle brands.
19. Zac Brown
Net Worth: ~$50M
Frontman of the Zac Brown Band, he’s built wealth through touring and a strong fanbase.
His music blends country with rock and southern influences.
20. Vince Gill
Net Worth: ~$35–40M
A respected musician and songwriter, Vince Gill has had a long career with multiple awards.
He also performs with the Eagles, adding to his income streams.