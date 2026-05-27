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Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History

Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History

Only a select group of country songs have reached No. 1 on the all-genre 'Billboard Hot 100'.

Published on May 27, 2026

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The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Show
Source: Ella Langley accepts the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Every No. 1 Country Song in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History

Country music has always had a way of crossing over. While the Billboard Hot 100 is built to measure the biggest songs across all genres, country has carved out some unforgettable moments at the top of the chart.

RELATED: Ella Langley Tops Hot 100, Makes Country Music History

From classic crossover hits to modern streaming-era smashes, only a select group of country songs have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

RELATED: Ella Langley Blocks Drake From Claiming Entire ‘Hot 100’ Top 10

That makes the achievement even bigger. Country songs can dominate country radio, pack arenas and become part of everyday life, but topping the all-genre chart means breaking through to a much wider audience.

Here is a look at every No. 1 country song in Billboard Hot 100 history.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 14, 2026

‘What I Want’ – Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 31, 2025

‘Love Somebody’ – Morgan Wallen

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 2, 2024

‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: July 13, 2024

‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 25, 2024

‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ – Beyoncé

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 2, 2024

‘I Remember Everything’ – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 9, 2023

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ – Oliver Anthony

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Aug. 26, 2023

‘Try That in a Small Town’ – Jason Aldean

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Aug. 5, 2023

‘Last Night’ – Morgan Wallen

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 18, 2023

‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ – Taylor Swift

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 27, 2021

‘We are Never Every Getting Back Together’ – Taylor Swift

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 1, 2012

‘Amazed’ – Lonestar

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 4, 2000

‘Islands in the Stream’ – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Oct. 29, 1983

‘I Love a Rainy Night’ – Eddie Rabbitt

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 28, 1981

‘9 to 5’ – Dolly Parton

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 21, 1981

‘Lady’ – Kenny Rogers

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 15, 1980

‘Southern Nights’ – Glen Campbell

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 30, 1977

‘Convoy’ – C.W. McCall

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Jan. 10, 1976

‘I’m Sorry’ – John Denver

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 27, 1975

‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ – Glen Campbell

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 6, 1975

‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy’ – John Denver

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: June 7, 1975

‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’ – Freddy Fender

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 31, 1975

(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’ – B.J. Thomas

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 26, 1975

‘I Can Help’ – Billy Swan

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Dec. 14, 1974

‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ – Charlie Rich

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Dec. 15, 1973

Harper Valley P.T.A’ – Jeannie C. Riley

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 28, 1968

Honey’ – Bobby Goldsboro

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 13, 1968

Big Bad John’ – Jimmy Dean

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 6, 1961

El Paso’ – Marty Robbins

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Jan. 4, 1960

‘The Battle of New Orleans’ – Johnny Horton

Hot 100 No. 1 Date: June 1, 1959

Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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