Source: Ella Langley accepts the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Every No. 1 Country Song in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History

Country music has always had a way of crossing over. While the Billboard Hot 100 is built to measure the biggest songs across all genres, country has carved out some unforgettable moments at the top of the chart.

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From classic crossover hits to modern streaming-era smashes, only a select group of country songs have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

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That makes the achievement even bigger. Country songs can dominate country radio, pack arenas and become part of everyday life, but topping the all-genre chart means breaking through to a much wider audience.

Here is a look at every No. 1 country song in Billboard Hot 100 history.