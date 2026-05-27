Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History
Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History
Every No. 1 Country Song in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History
Country music has always had a way of crossing over. While the Billboard Hot 100 is built to measure the biggest songs across all genres, country has carved out some unforgettable moments at the top of the chart.
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From classic crossover hits to modern streaming-era smashes, only a select group of country songs have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.
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That makes the achievement even bigger. Country songs can dominate country radio, pack arenas and become part of everyday life, but topping the all-genre chart means breaking through to a much wider audience.
Here is a look at every No. 1 country song in Billboard Hot 100 history.
‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 14, 2026
‘What I Want’ – Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 31, 2025
‘Love Somebody’ – Morgan Wallen
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 2, 2024
‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: July 13, 2024
‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 25, 2024
‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ – Beyoncé
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 2, 2024
‘I Remember Everything’ – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 9, 2023
‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ – Oliver Anthony
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Aug. 26, 2023
‘Try That in a Small Town’ – Jason Aldean
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Aug. 5, 2023
‘Last Night’ – Morgan Wallen
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 18, 2023
‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ – Taylor Swift
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 27, 2021
‘We are Never Every Getting Back Together’ – Taylor Swift
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 1, 2012
‘Amazed’ – Lonestar
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: March 4, 2000
‘Islands in the Stream’ – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Oct. 29, 1983
‘I Love a Rainy Night’ – Eddie Rabbitt
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 28, 1981
‘9 to 5’ – Dolly Parton
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Feb. 21, 1981
‘Lady’ – Kenny Rogers
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 15, 1980
‘Southern Nights’ – Glen Campbell
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 30, 1977
‘Convoy’ – C.W. McCall
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Jan. 10, 1976
‘I’m Sorry’ – John Denver
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 27, 1975
‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ – Glen Campbell
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 6, 1975
‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy’ – John Denver
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: June 7, 1975
‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’ – Freddy Fender
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: May 31, 1975
‘(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’ – B.J. Thomas
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 26, 1975
‘I Can Help’ – Billy Swan
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Dec. 14, 1974
‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ – Charlie Rich
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Dec. 15, 1973
‘Harper Valley P.T.A’ – Jeannie C. Riley
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Sept. 28, 1968
‘Honey’ – Bobby Goldsboro
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: April 13, 1968
‘Big Bad John’ – Jimmy Dean
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Nov. 6, 1961
‘El Paso’ – Marty Robbins
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: Jan. 4, 1960
‘The Battle of New Orleans’ – Johnny Horton
Hot 100 No. 1 Date: June 1, 1959
Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History was originally published on 93qcountry.com