Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Looking for FREE TICKETS to the greatest spectacle in racing? 🏁 HANKFM has you covered!

Join us at Joe’s Grille in Fishers this Friday, May 8th, from 6PM-7PM for your chance to win the ULTIMATE Indy 500 Race Weekend, courtesy of our friends at Miller Lite! 🎉

🌟 Come out for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day with access to the Miller Lite Party PLUS tickets to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 including passes to the Miller Lite Brickyard Bar. 🌟

Big prizes, multiple winners, be there so you don’t miss it! 🙌