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Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

This year's fair brings plenty to see and do, but nothing ruins a good day out like getting stuck at the gate with an oversized bag or realizing your teen needs a chaperone after dark.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Welcome to the Indiana State Fair Monday arch with a colorful carnival scene behind it, including a large tent-like structure and various rides and attractions.
Source: Nick Cottongim / Radio One

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair is back, and whether you’re a first-timer or a fairgrounds regular, a little prep goes a long way. From gate times to parking logistics, there are a few key details worth knowing before you load up the car and head out.

This year’s fair brings plenty to see and do, but nothing ruins a good day out like getting stuck at the gate with an oversized bag or realizing your teen needs a chaperone after dark.

Below is a full breakdown of hours, ticketing, parking, bag policy, and rules for minors so you can walk in prepared and spend less time figuring things out and more time enjoying everything the fair has to offer.

RELATED | Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Hours

The fair is closed Mondays. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, gates are open 8am-11pm. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, gates are open 8am-10pm. Last entry is 8pm every day the fair is open.

Tickets

Buy your tickets ahead of time to save time at the gate.

Parking

Gates open at 8am, and all parking is $10. Guests can enter the grounds off 38th Street, 42nd Street, and Fall Creek Parkway (two entrances). Parking is also available at the Indiana School For The Deaf off 42nd Street, as well as the south lot off 38th Street.

Bag policy

All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller, and all bags are subject to search before entering the fairgrounds.

Minor policy

Fairgoers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 25+) to enter starting at 6pm Tuesday-Thursday and 4pm Friday-Sunday.

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair was originally published on wibc.com

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