Source: Nick Cottongim / Radio One

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair is back, and whether you’re a first-timer or a fairgrounds regular, a little prep goes a long way. From gate times to parking logistics, there are a few key details worth knowing before you load up the car and head out.

This year’s fair brings plenty to see and do, but nothing ruins a good day out like getting stuck at the gate with an oversized bag or realizing your teen needs a chaperone after dark.

Below is a full breakdown of hours, ticketing, parking, bag policy, and rules for minors so you can walk in prepared and spend less time figuring things out and more time enjoying everything the fair has to offer.

RELATED | Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Hours

The fair is closed Mondays. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, gates are open 8am-11pm. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, gates are open 8am-10pm. Last entry is 8pm every day the fair is open.