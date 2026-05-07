Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
Morgan Wallen, one of country music’s biggest stars, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits and undeniable charisma.
But while his music often takes center stage, his personal life, particularly his dating history, has also sparked curiosity among fans and media alike.
From high-profile relationships to rumored romances, Wallen’s love life has been a topic of intrigue, offering glimpses into the man behind the music.
Take a look below at Morgan Wallen’s Dating History.
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1. KT Smith ( Scornavacco) – 2017 to 2019
Wallen and KT Smith were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019 after meeting through Snapchat. Their romance escalated quickly, with Wallen proposing just months after they started dating. However, their engagement didn’t last long.
“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky,” Smith shared in a 2021 blog post, describing their relationship as a “toxic, trauma bond.”
In July 2020, Smith gave birth to their son, Indigo, marking the end of their relationship. Smith has since moved on and tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco in April 2024.
2. Paige Lorenze – 2022
The country star made headlines with Paige Lorenze in early 2022 when they went Instagram official in February. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with reports of their breakup surfacing just weeks later.
3. Megan Moroney – 2022
Morgan Wallen and fellow country artist Megan Moroney were romantically linked in late 2022, but Moroney clarified the situation during a July 2024 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
“It was never a relationship,” she explained. “We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.”
4. Kristin Cavallari – 2023
Rumors of Wallen’s relationship with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari began swirling in mid-2023 when the two were reportedly spotted together in Nashville. By December 2024, Cavallari opened up about their time together on the Dumb Blonde podcast.
“Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart,” Cavallari shared, adding that he was “a true gentleman” during their brief romance. She also revealed that Wallen made a great impression on her kids, recalling a sweet memory of him arranging a private dinner for them.