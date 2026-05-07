Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

From high-profile relationships to rumored romances, Wallen’s love life has been a topic of intrigue, offering glimpses into the man behind the music.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen, one of country music’s biggest stars, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits and undeniable charisma.

But while his music often takes center stage, his personal life, particularly his dating history, has also sparked curiosity among fans and media alike.

Related Stories

From high-profile relationships to rumored romances, Wallen’s love life has been a topic of intrigue, offering glimpses into the man behind the music.

Take a look below at Morgan Wallen’s Dating History.

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Acoustic Performances With HankFM In 2018

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

1. KT Smith ( Scornavacco) – 2017 to 2019

Wallen and KT Smith were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019 after meeting through Snapchat. Their romance escalated quickly, with Wallen proposing just months after they started dating. However, their engagement didn’t last long.

“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky,” Smith shared in a 2021 blog post, describing their relationship as a “toxic, trauma bond.”

In July 2020, Smith gave birth to their son, Indigo, marking the end of their relationship. Smith has since moved on and tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco in April 2024.

2. Paige Lorenze – 2022

The country star made headlines with Paige Lorenze in early 2022 when they went Instagram official in February. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with reports of their breakup surfacing just weeks later.

3. Megan Moroney – 2022

Morgan Wallen and fellow country artist Megan Moroney were romantically linked in late 2022, but Moroney clarified the situation during a July 2024 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was never a relationship,” she explained. “We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.”

4. Kristin Cavallari – 2023

Rumors of Wallen’s relationship with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari began swirling in mid-2023 when the two were reportedly spotted together in Nashville. By December 2024, Cavallari opened up about their time together on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

“Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart,” Cavallari shared, adding that he was “a true gentleman” during their brief romance. She also revealed that Wallen made a great impression on her kids, recalling a sweet memory of him arranging a private dinner for them.

Related Tags

Morgan Wallen
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Sundown Gardens & Miss M's Mother's Day Contest 2026
Contests  |  Heidi Brewer

Win a $100 Mother’s Day prize from Sundown Gardens and Miss M’s Home & Garden

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock Meet & Greet

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Upcoming Events
Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Morgan Wallen

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Disney Worlds Collide

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close