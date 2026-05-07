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Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Morgan Wallen, one of country music’s biggest stars, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits and undeniable charisma.

But while his music often takes center stage, his personal life, particularly his dating history, has also sparked curiosity among fans and media alike.

From high-profile relationships to rumored romances, Wallen’s love life has been a topic of intrigue, offering glimpses into the man behind the music.

Take a look below at Morgan Wallen’s Dating History.

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1. KT Smith ( Scornavacco) – 2017 to 2019

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Wallen and KT Smith were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019 after meeting through Snapchat. Their romance escalated quickly, with Wallen proposing just months after they started dating. However, their engagement didn’t last long.

“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three — but that third year was rocky,” Smith shared in a 2021 blog post, describing their relationship as a “toxic, trauma bond.”

In July 2020, Smith gave birth to their son, Indigo, marking the end of their relationship. Smith has since moved on and tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco in April 2024.