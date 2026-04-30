Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day



Fuel up for Carb Day with Annie & Cole! 🏎️💨

Kick off race weekend with Annie & Cole as they broadcast LIVE from the garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with special co-host Scott Borchetta. 🏁 Stop by from 6AM-10AM for an unforgettable lineup featuring top artists, racers, and more special guests, all thanks to our friends at RC Electric! 🙌

Whether you’re counting down to the Indy 500 or just showing up for the party, there’s no better place to start your weekend! 🎉

👇 Don’t have tickets yet? Lock in your spot at Carb Day today! 👇