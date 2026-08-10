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Notable Country Artists Who Have Acted In Movies

Country music and Hollywood have crossed paths more often than you’d think. From outlaw legends who became Western icons to modern hitmakers popping up on primetime, plenty of Nashville’s biggest names have proven they can act just as well as they can sing.

Some built full second careers in film and TV, while others made one memorable cameo that fans still talk about.

Take a look below at a rundown of country artists who’ve made the jump to acting, along with the roles that made them memorable.

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Dolly Parton

Parton made her jump to acting in the workplace comedy 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, earning a Golden Globe nomination, then followed it up with Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.