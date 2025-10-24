Listen Live
Lainey Wilson Makes Her Big Screen Debut in Reminders of Him

Published on October 24, 2025

Lainey Wilson is swapping her cowboy hat for a spot on the big screen. The trailer for Reminders of Him just dropped, giving fans a first look at Lainey’s feature film debut.

In the movie, she stars as Amy, a grocery store manager who forms an unlikely friendship with a woman trying to rebuild her life after time in prison. The film also features Bradley Whitford and Lauren Graham.

Reminders of Him hits theaters on March 13th, 2026.

While this marks Lainey’s first movie role, fans will remember her TV debut as Abby in season five of Yellowstone. Now, we’re getting our first look at Lainey Wilson, the movie star.

