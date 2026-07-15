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Garth Brooks’ Predicted Setlist | “Blame It All On My Roots” Tour

Thirty years after redefining what an arena show could look like, Garth Brooks is bringing that moment full circle. The “Blame It All On My Roots Tour” opens with back-to-back nights in Indianapolis this August, marking the return of the legendary Drum Pod that powered his groundbreaking 1996 World Tour, the same run that spawned the record-shattering Double Live album.

With Brooks calling this a full return to the raw, intimate energy of the arena era, fans get first crack at a show three decades in the making. So what can concertgoers actually expect on stage?

Based on his career-spanning catalog, his history of honoring the classics on opening night, and the “roots” theme of this run, here’s our best guess at the setlist fans will hear.

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1. Rodeo