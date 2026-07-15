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Garth Brooks: Top 10 Songs

Few artists have shaped modern country music quite like Garth Brooks. With a career built on stadium-sized choruses, storytelling that hits close to home, and a live show unlike anything else in the genre, Brooks became the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history for a reason.

From heartbreak ballads to full-throttle anthems, his catalog spans three decades of hits that still fill dance floors and karaoke nights across Indiana and beyond.

Whether it’s the song that soundtracked a wedding, a breakup, or a Friday night bonfire, Garth has a track for nearly every moment.

Take a look below as wenNarrow his songs that best define his legacy and keep fans singing along today down to 10.

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1. Friends in Low Places