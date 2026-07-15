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Garth Brooks: Top 10 Songs

Whether it's the song that soundtracked a wedding, a breakup, or a Friday night bonfire, Garth has a track for nearly every moment.

Published on July 15, 2026

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George Strait and Vaqueros del Mar's "Strait To The Heart": A Benefit for Hill Country Flood Victims
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Garth Brooks: Top 10 Songs

Few artists have shaped modern country music quite like Garth Brooks. With a career built on stadium-sized choruses, storytelling that hits close to home, and a live show unlike anything else in the genre, Brooks became the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history for a reason.

From heartbreak ballads to full-throttle anthems, his catalog spans three decades of hits that still fill dance floors and karaoke nights across Indiana and beyond.

Whether it’s the song that soundtracked a wedding, a breakup, or a Friday night bonfire, Garth has a track for nearly every moment.

Take a look below as wenNarrow his songs that best define his legacy and keep fans singing along today down to 10.

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1. Friends in Low Places

2. The Dance

3. Callin’ Baton Rouge

4. The River

5. Unanswered Prayers

6. Ain’t Goin’ Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)

7. Standing Outside the Fire

8. Two Piña Coladas

9. Rodeo

10. Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)

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