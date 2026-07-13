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Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Alexandra Kay

25 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet the artist and hear an acoustic set. Plus drinks/swag from Jack Daniels!

Published on July 13, 2026

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A smiling woman with curly hair wearing a strapless black dress, with "Annie & Cole's Up-Close Concert" text and logos for 97.1 Hank FM, Annie Cole, and Jack Daniel's.

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Alexandra Kay

Register below and Join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at a TBD Central Indianapolis location for a private concert with Alexandra Kay on August 6th.

  • 25 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet the artist and hear an acoustic set.
  • Plus drinks/swag from Jack Daniels!

If you’re 21 and up, sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into another Annie + Cole Up Close Concert from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Alexandra Kay Below!

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