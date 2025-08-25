Listen Live
Celebrity

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Published on August 25, 2025

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Megan Moroney, one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, has captivated fans with her heartfelt lyrics, powerful voice, and undeniable charm. But when it comes to her dating history, many are curious about the inspiration behind her emotional ballads and lively anthems.

Megan has remained relatively private about her personal life, choosing to let her music do most of the talking.

This decision has only fueled fans’ curiosity about her love life, especially given the romantic themes often present in her lyrics.

Let’s dive into what we know about Megan Moroney’s dating history and how it may have influenced her music.

1. Morgan Wallen – 2022

In 2024, Moroney finally addresses the rumors during an episode of the Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alex Cooper. She confirms their close relationship but clarifies that they never exclusively dated due to their “insane” schedules.

“I have tried to avoid that in every single interview I’ve ever done, but we’re here now and it’s time has passed, and all is well.”

2. Unknown Boyfriend – 2024

In early 2024, Moroney was in a relationship with an undisclosed man,  explaining that she keeps details private and avoids sharing pictures or videos because he’s a normal guy.

3. Riley Green – 2025 – RUMOR

