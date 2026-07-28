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Shania Twain Planning 30th Anniversary Celebration for Come On Over

Shania Twain Planning Major 30th Anniversary Celebration for Come On Over

Published on July 28, 2026
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Shania Twain Performs A Special One-Night-Only Performance For SiriusXM To Launch Exclusive Channel
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Shania Twain is already looking ahead to one of the biggest milestones of her legendary career. The country-pop superstar has revealed that she’s planning a major celebration in 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking album, Come On Over.

During a recent interview, Twain shared that organizing the anniversary event feels “like planning a wedding,” emphasizing just how important the project is to her. While details remain under wraps, she said she’d love to perform the album in its entirety, giving fans the chance to experience one of country music’s most successful records from start to finish.

Originally released in 1997, Come On Over became a global phenomenon, producing timeless hits including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The album’s seamless blend of country and pop helped redefine the genre, turning Twain into an international superstar and introducing country music to millions of new listeners worldwide.

A full-album performance would be a fitting tribute to a record that continues to influence artists nearly three decades after its release. Fans have long celebrated Come On Over as one of the defining albums of the modern country era, making a 30th anniversary event one of the most anticipated celebrations on the country music calendar.

In addition to looking back on her landmark album, Twain is also shining a light on her latest project, Little Miss Twain. The new release offers a more personal look at her childhood, musical influences, and the experiences that shaped her path to becoming one of country music’s most iconic performers.

With the anniversary still more than a year away, anticipation is already building as fans await more details about what promises to be a memorable celebration of one of the best-selling albums in music history.

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