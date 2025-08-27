Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

1. The Thunder Sproles ( Darren Sproles )Source:Hank FM
2. Red Solo Kupp ( Cooper Kupp)Source:Getty
3. Burrow’d Time ( Joe Burrow )Source:Hank FM
4. Dak In the Saddle ( Dak Prescott )Source:Hank FM
5. Dolly Punt-tonSource:Getty
6. Hit You Like A HurricaneSource:Getty
7. Man, I Feel Like A Wide ReceiverSource:Getty
8. Walk the LinebackersSource:Getty
9. Ring of Freier-muth ( Pat Freiermuth)Source:Getty
10. Blame It All On My RosterSource:Getty
11. Boot Scootin’ Brown ( Amon-Ra St. Brown)Source:Getty
12. Route Runnin’ WranglersSource:Getty
13. Hair of the Donald ( Aaron Donald)Source:Getty
14. Just a Jonesin ( Chris Jones )Source:Getty
15. The Hill-Billy’s ( Tyreek Hill)Source:Getty
16. Pierre Never Broke My Heart ( Pierre Desir)Source:Getty
17. Fields Like HomeSource:Getty
18. Up Down Brown (A.J. Brown)Source:Getty
19. Chasin’ You (Ja’Marr Chase)Source:Getty
20. Before He CleatsSource:Getty
21. Country Roads Take Me Mahomes ( Patrick Mahomes)Source:Getty
22. Tight End TroubadoursSource:Getty
23. Hurts So Good ( Jalen Hurts)Source:Getty
24. Sand In My CleatsSource:Getty
25. Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboys DefenseSource:Getty
26. Redneck ReceiversSource:Getty
27. Truck Yeah TacklersSource:Getty
28. Wide Open SpacesSource:Getty
29. Beer And BlitzesSource:Getty
30. You Kane Try, But You’ll Still Lose ( Kane Brown )Source:Hank FM
31. Justin Time to Kick Up Dust ( Justin Jefferson )Source:Hank FM
32. How Do You Like Me Now ( Toby Keith )Source:Hank FM
33. Robinson on the Range – ( Bijan Robinson )Source:Hank FM
