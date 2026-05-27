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Riley Green and Lara Spencer Team Up to Host ‘CMA Fest’ This Summer

Get ready to celebrate the ultimate intersection of music, culture, and community! The Country Music Association and ABC have officially announced that CMA Fest presented by SoFi will light up your screens on Thursday, June 25 at 8/7c on ABC, before streaming the very next day on Hulu.

This year’s three-hour television event introduces a dynamic new hosting duo. Multi-platinum country star Riley Green and Emmy-winning Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer are teaming up for their first time to host the spectacular showcase.

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Filmed live during the vibrant 53rd annual CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, this highly anticipated broadcast promises an inclusive journey through the heart of Music City. Fans can look forward to major stadium performances, exclusive collaborations, and surprise moments that truly celebrate the unifying power of live music.

More than just an entertainment spectacle, this event highlights a profound commitment to community impact. What originally began in 1972 as Fan Fair has proudly grown into the world’s longest-running country music festival. It remains a space where diverse fans from all walks of life gather to connect and celebrate a shared cultural experience.

Most importantly, the festival continues its legacy of empowering voices and giving back. A portion of all proceeds supports nationwide music education initiatives through the CMA Foundation, ensuring that the next generation of diverse musicians has the tools they need to succeed.