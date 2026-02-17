Riley Green Celebrates Ella Langley’s Success

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Ella Langley is having a major moment. Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” has climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Country Airplay chart, and the Hot Country Songs simultaneously, making her the first female artist ever to lead all three rankings at the same time.

Fellow Alabama native Riley Green recently shared his thoughts on her milestone achievement, offering high praise. He noted how challenging it can be for women in country music to break through to that level, despite the abundance of talent in the genre.

Green added that he’s long admired Langley, especially given their shared roots in small-town Alabama. Seeing someone from a similar background reach such heights, he said, is both inspiring and rewarding.

He also believes her success has a ripple effect. According to Green, the more momentum Langley builds, the more it benefits others in the genre as well, just as their successes can help lift her in return.