Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The official anthem for the 2026 NCAA Tournament has been revealed, bringing a surge of excitement to college basketball fans nationwide. “Give It Away” by Zac Brown Band, featured on their album “Love & Fear,” will serve as the soundtrack for this year’s March Madness coverage on CBS and TNT.

As one of the most anticipated sporting events in the United States, the NCAA Tournament consistently pairs high-energy music with its electrifying basketball action. The 2026 anthem continues that tradition, delivering a powerful, crowd-rousing track that captures the intensity, passion, and drama of March Madness.

In recent years, the tournament has spotlighted major artists across genres. The 2025 anthem, “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, brought pop spectacle to the national stage, while 2024 featured “Dance With Everybody” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, adding an uplifting and anthemic vibe to the tournament broadcast.

The road to the championship tips off with the First Four games in Dayton on March 17 and 18, setting the stage for weeks of bracket-busting action. With “Give It Away” powering the broadcasts, the 2026 NCAA Tournament promises unforgettable moments both on and off the court.

Stay tuned as March Madness returns with thrilling matchups, unforgettable buzzer-beaters, and a soundtrack that perfectly matches the energy of college basketball’s biggest stage.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

The World’s #1 Golfer Has Serious Country Taste

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

Trending
26 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close