Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

The official anthem for the 2026 NCAA Tournament has been revealed, bringing a surge of excitement to college basketball fans nationwide. “Give It Away” by Zac Brown Band, featured on their album “Love & Fear,” will serve as the soundtrack for this year’s March Madness coverage on CBS and TNT.

As one of the most anticipated sporting events in the United States, the NCAA Tournament consistently pairs high-energy music with its electrifying basketball action. The 2026 anthem continues that tradition, delivering a powerful, crowd-rousing track that captures the intensity, passion, and drama of March Madness.

In recent years, the tournament has spotlighted major artists across genres. The 2025 anthem, “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, brought pop spectacle to the national stage, while 2024 featured “Dance With Everybody” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, adding an uplifting and anthemic vibe to the tournament broadcast.

The road to the championship tips off with the First Four games in Dayton on March 17 and 18, setting the stage for weeks of bracket-busting action. With “Give It Away” powering the broadcasts, the 2026 NCAA Tournament promises unforgettable moments both on and off the court.

Stay tuned as March Madness returns with thrilling matchups, unforgettable buzzer-beaters, and a soundtrack that perfectly matches the energy of college basketball’s biggest stage.