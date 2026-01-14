Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026
Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026
Time has a funny way of sneaking up on country fans. Artists who once felt brand-new on the radio are now hitting major life milestones — and in 2026, two of country music’s biggest names are officially reaching one of the most surprising ones yet.
Both stars have spent decades dominating the charts, headlining massive tours, and becoming household names far beyond country radio. Even more impressive? Neither one shows any signs of slowing down.
So who are the country icons turning 50 this year?
1. Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton officially turns 50 on June 18, 2026, a milestone that feels almost impossible given how present he still is in pop culture and country music.
From his early breakout hits to becoming one of the genre’s most recognizable personalities, Shelton has managed to stay relevant across multiple generations of fans. His mix of humor, heart, and hit-making has kept him firmly in the spotlight for more than two decades.
Turning 50 is just another chapter in a career that shows no signs of slowing down.
2. Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan joins the 50 club shortly after, celebrating his milestone birthday on July 17, 2026.
Known for feel-good anthems, crowd-pleasing performances, and songs that define summer, Bryan has spent years dominating radio and live stages alike. His ability to connect with fans — whether through party tracks or heartfelt ballads — has helped him maintain one of the most loyal fan bases in country music.
At 50, Luke Bryan is still very much at the top of his game.