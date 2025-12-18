Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Owned by Country Music Stars
When it comes to luxury living, country music’s biggest stars know how to make a statement. From sprawling estates in Tennessee to breathtaking beach houses in Malibu, these artists have invested in some of the most impressive and expensive properties across the country.
Whether it’s a historic mansion or a modern hilltop estate with panoramic views, these homes reflect the success and status of their owners.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 most expensive houses owned by country music artists, showcasing the opulence and grandeur that these country legends call home.
- Kenny Rogers – Lionsgate Estate (Bel Air, CA)
- Price: $46.25 million (sold in 2015)
- Details: 23,988 square feet, 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, outdoor glass elevator, private theater, wine room, saltwater pool, and more.
- Significance: One of the most prestigious estates in Bel Air
- Alan Jackson – Sweetbriar Mansion (Franklin, TN)
- Price: $28 million (sold in 2010)
- Details: 18,622 square feet, 4 bedrooms, plantation-style estate, includes a 10-acre lake, boathouse, and custom pub.
- Significance: One of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville .
- Luke Bryan – Florida Beach House (Santa Rosa Beach, FL)
-
Price: $18 million (listed in 2022)
- Details: 4,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heated pool, beachfront.
- Significance: A luxurious beachfront property on the Gulf Coast
-
- Kenny Chesney – Hilltop Estate (Franklin, TN)
-
Price: $11.5 million (sold in 2021)
- Details: 12,599 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, hilltop views.
- Significance: A grand hilltop estate with panoramic views.
-
- George Strait – Mansion (San Antonio, TX)
-
- Price: $10 million (listed in 2022)
-
- Details: 7,925 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 12.2 acres, infinity pool, sports courts.
- Significance: Known as “The King of Country,” Strait’s mansion is a Texas icon.
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – Mansion (Beverly Hills, CA)
- Price: $9.5 million (sold in 2009)
- Details: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, in the exclusive Beverly Park South area.
- Significance: A luxurious retreat for one of country music’s power couples .
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – Malibu Beach House (Malibu, CA)
- Price: $7 million (sold in 2016)
- Details: 4,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, direct beach access.
- Significance: A beachside paradise for country royalty .
- Dolly Parton – Brentwood Mansion (Brentwood, TN)
-
Price: $6 million (estimated)
- Details: 3,324 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 10 acres.
- Significance: Parton’s home reflects her status as a country legend.
-
- Reba McEntire – Starstruck Farm (Lebanon, TN)
-
Price: $5 million (sold in 2017)
- Details: 12,816 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 83 acres.
- Significance: A sprawling property that served as a personal retreat and business hub.
-
- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman – Tennessee Farmhouse (Franklin, TN)
-
Price: $2.7 million (sold in 2018)
- Details: 5,086 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 35-acre property, gym, recreation rooms.
- Significance: A peaceful retreat near Nashville for this celebrity couple
-
These homes showcase the wealth and luxury enjoyed by some of the biggest names in country music.