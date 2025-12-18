Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Owned by Country Music Stars

Published on December 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Owned by Country Music Stars

When it comes to luxury living, country music’s biggest stars know how to make a statement. From sprawling estates in Tennessee to breathtaking beach houses in Malibu, these artists have invested in some of the most impressive and expensive properties across the country.

Whether it’s a historic mansion or a modern hilltop estate with panoramic views, these homes reflect the success and status of their owners.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 most expensive houses owned by country music artists, showcasing the opulence and grandeur that these country legends call home.

  1. Kenny Rogers – Lionsgate Estate (Bel Air, CA)
    Kenny Rogers Portrait Session 1986

    Source: Aaron Rapoport / Getty

    • Price: $46.25 million (sold in 2015)
    • Details: 23,988 square feet, 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, outdoor glass elevator, private theater, wine room, saltwater pool, and more.
    • Significance: One of the most prestigious estates in Bel Air
  2. Alan Jackson – Sweetbriar Mansion (Franklin, TN)
    26th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

    Source: Ron Galella / Getty

     

    • Price: $28 million (sold in 2010)
    • Details: 18,622 square feet, 4 bedrooms, plantation-style estate, includes a 10-acre lake, boathouse, and custom pub.
    • Significance: One of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville .
  3.  Luke Bryan – Florida Beach House (Santa Rosa Beach, FL)
    • CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4

      Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

      Price: $18 million (listed in 2022)

    • Details: 4,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heated pool, beachfront.
    • Significance: A luxurious beachfront property on the Gulf Coast
  4. Kenny Chesney – Hilltop Estate (Franklin, TN)

    • Source: Kenny Chesney

      Price: $11.5 million (sold in 2021)

    • Details: 12,599 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, hilltop views.
    • Significance: A grand hilltop estate with panoramic views.
  5. George Strait – Mansion (San Antonio, TX)

25th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

    • Price: $10 million (listed in 2022)
    • Details: 7,925 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 12.2 acres, infinity pool, sports courts.
    • Significance: Known as “The King of Country,” Strait’s mansion is a Texas icon.
  2. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – Mansion (Beverly Hills, CA)
    2/24/99 Los Angeles, CA. Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill backstage at the 41st Annual Grammy Awa

    Source: Ron Wolfson / Getty

    • Price: $9.5 million (sold in 2009)
    • Details: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, in the exclusive Beverly Park South area.
    • Significance: A luxurious retreat for one of country music’s power couples .
  3. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – Malibu Beach House (Malibu, CA)Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on stage
    • Price: $7 million (sold in 2016)
    • Details: 4,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, direct beach access.
    • Significance: A beachside paradise for country royalty .
  4. Dolly Parton – Brentwood Mansion (Brentwood, TN)
    • Dolly Parton

      Source: Silver Screen Collection / Getty

      Price: $6 million (estimated)

    • Details: 3,324 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 10 acres.
    • Significance: Parton’s home reflects her status as a country legend.
  5. Reba McEntire – Starstruck Farm (Lebanon, TN)
    • Reba

      Source: PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 12: Reba McEntire attends Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation )

      Price: $5 million (sold in 2017)

    • Details: 12,816 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 83 acres.
    • Significance: A sprawling property that served as a personal retreat and business hub.
  6. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman – Tennessee Farmhouse (Franklin, TN)
    • Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

      Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

      Price: $2.7 million (sold in 2018)

    • Details: 5,086 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 35-acre property, gym, recreation rooms.
    • Significance: A peaceful retreat near Nashville for this celebrity couple

These homes showcase the wealth and luxury enjoyed by some of the biggest names in country music.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close