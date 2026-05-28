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Dolly Parton Launching Travel Center in Tennessee

Published on May 28, 2026

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Dolly Parton Better Day Tour - Concord CA 2011
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Country music icon Dolly Parton is bringing her signature Southern charm to the highway with the launch of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, a brand-new travel center opening this summer in Cornersville, Tennessee.

The highly anticipated roadside destination is being described as Dolly Parton’s answer to the wildly popular Buc-ee’s concept, combining comfort, food, shopping, and hospitality into one unique stop for travelers passing through the Volunteer State.

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will feature several Parton-inspired offerings, including DLY BBQ, Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, exclusive Dolly merchandise, and a full-service sit-down café and restaurant designed to give road trippers a warm and welcoming place to relax and recharge.

According to the announcement, the travel stop was inspired by Parton’s lifelong connection to life on the road and her desire to create a destination where travelers can “rest, refuel, and make the road a little kinder.”

The opening comes as Buc-ee’s continues its aggressive expansion across Tennessee, with two additional locations expected to open in 2027. However, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is expected to stand apart with its unmistakable blend of Southern hospitality, Tennessee pride, and Dolly Parton’s personal touch.

Fans of the country superstar and travelers alike are already buzzing about the new attraction, which is expected to become a must-stop destination for tourists driving through Middle Tennessee this summer.

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