Ella Langley Dominates 2026 ACM Awards

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Ella Langley emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home an impressive five trophies during a standout night in Las Vegas.

Langley’s breakout success was highlighted by major victories for her hit “Choosin’ Texas,” which earned both Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors. Her remarkable showing continued with wins for Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, solidifying her place as one of country music’s fastest-rising talents.

The 61st ACM Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, celebrated some of the genre’s biggest stars and standout performances from the past year.

During an emotional acceptance speech, Langley reflected on her journey and offered heartfelt thanks to the women of country music who supported and encouraged her along the way. Her message resonated with fans and fellow artists alike, highlighting the sense of community and mentorship within the industry.

Meanwhile, country powerhouse Cody Johnson also had a banner evening, earning two of the ceremony’s highest honors. Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, further cementing his status as one of country music’s leading performers.

The 2026 ACM Awards showcased both established stars and emerging talent, but Langley’s dominant performance and emotional moment on stage made her one of the night’s most unforgettable stories.