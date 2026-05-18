Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Ella Langley Dominates 2026 ACM Awards

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

61st Academy of Country Music Awards
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ella Langley emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home an impressive five trophies during a standout night in Las Vegas.

Langley’s breakout success was highlighted by major victories for her hit “Choosin’ Texas,” which earned both Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors. Her remarkable showing continued with wins for Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, solidifying her place as one of country music’s fastest-rising talents.

The 61st ACM Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, celebrated some of the genre’s biggest stars and standout performances from the past year.

During an emotional acceptance speech, Langley reflected on her journey and offered heartfelt thanks to the women of country music who supported and encouraged her along the way. Her message resonated with fans and fellow artists alike, highlighting the sense of community and mentorship within the industry.

Meanwhile, country powerhouse Cody Johnson also had a banner evening, earning two of the ceremony’s highest honors. Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, further cementing his status as one of country music’s leading performers.

The 2026 ACM Awards showcased both established stars and emerging talent, but Langley’s dominant performance and emotional moment on stage made her one of the night’s most unforgettable stories.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day on May 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Carb Day

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Reality TV  |  Riggs Radio

WATCH: American Idol Winner, Hannah Harper, Has Unforgettable Moment With Jo Dee Messina

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Upcoming Events
Local  |  Sarah Lautner

Tony Katz LIVE on Carb Day at Greek’s Pizzeria

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

WIBC & 107.5 The Fan Carb Day Power Hour with Armor Air

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

The Fan & 93.1 WIBC Carb Day Power Hour with Armor Air

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

Hammer & Nigel LIVE at Carb Day

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close