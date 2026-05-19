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Alexander Rossi Taken to Hospital After Crash in Indy 500 Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – A heavy crash during Indianapolis 500 practice brought activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a halt Monday after Alexander Rossi spun into the wall and collected two other drivers in one of the biggest incidents of practice week.

Rossi lost control entering Turn 2 at speeds approaching 220 miles per hour before slamming into the outside wall. His car then slid back across the track and into the path of Pato O’Ward and Romain Grosjean, who were unable to avoid the wreck. All three cars suffered significant damage as safety crews quickly responded to the scene.

The crash created a tense moment around the Speedway as teams watched crews assist the drivers from their cars. Despite the violent impact, all three drivers were able to walk away. Rossi was later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and was reported to be alert and communicating with team officials.

The accident came less than a day after Rossi secured a front row starting position for the Indianapolis 500, adding another challenge for his team as race preparations continue. Crews immediately began assessing damage to the cars while team leaders reviewed the incident.

The team described the injuries as minor and indicated that Rossi remains on course for participation in Friday’s final practice session. Alexander Rossi underwent outpatient procedures to his right ankle and a finger on his left-hand following Monday’s incident.

The crash served as another reminder of the risks drivers face at the Speedway every year. With race day approaching, teams now face a race against time to repair damaged equipment and get drivers back on track before Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Alexander Rossi Taken to Hospital After Crash in Indy 500 Practice was originally published on wibc.com