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Morgan Wallen Rumored to Be Featured on Drake’s Upcoming Album Iceman

While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are already connecting the dots after online chatter and a few interesting clues

Published on April 27, 2026

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Could a Morgan Wallen and Drake collab finally be on the way?

Rumors are heating up that Morgan Wallen may be featured on Drake’s upcoming album Iceman. While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are already connecting the dots after online chatter and a few interesting clues.

The speculation isn’t totally out of nowhere. Morgan previously appeared in Drake’s music video for “You Broke My Heart,” and Drake even joined Morgan during his walkout at NRG Stadium in Houston—so the two definitely have a history.

But here’s where things get interesting…

On Morgan’s latest album I’m The Problem, track 6 is a hip-hop-style song titled “Interlude.” And if you know Drake, you know he’s famously called the “6 God.” Fans are now wondering if that placement could’ve been a subtle Easter egg hinting that a collaboration is coming.

The rumored track is reportedly titled “Cold Nights,” though again—nothing has been confirmed just yet.

If it does happen, this would be a massive country-meets-hip-hop crossover moment.

For now, it’s all speculation—but it’s the kind of speculation that has fans watching closely 👀

Morgan Wallen Rumored to Be Featured on Drake’s Upcoming Album Iceman was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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