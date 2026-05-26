2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices
2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices
Country music had a strong showing at the 2026 American Music Awards, with several of the genre’s biggest stars taking home honors across artist, song, and album categories.
From breakout talent to established chart-toppers, this year’s country winners reflected both rising momentum and fan-favorite staying power with Ella Langley standing out as one of the night’s biggest names.
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Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Morgan Wallen—WINNER
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley
- Ella Langley—WINNER
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band
- Zac Brown Band—WINNER
- Brooks & Dunn
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Treaty Oak Revival
Breakthrough Country Artist (New): Sam Barber
- Sam Barber—WINNER
- Tucker Wetmore
- Zach Top
Best Country Song: Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”—WINNER
- BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All the Way”
- Morgan Wallen, “Just in Case”
- Russell Dickerson, “Happen to Me”
- Shaboozey, “Good News”
Best Country Album: Megan Moroney, Cloud 9
- Megan Moroney, Cloud 9—WINNER
- BigXthaPlug, I Hope You’re Happy
- Morgan Wallen, I’m The Problem
- Sam Barber, Restless Mind
- Tucker Wetmore, What Not To
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