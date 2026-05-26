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2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices

From breakout talent to established chart-toppers, this year’s country winners reflected both rising momentum and fan-favorite staying power.

Published on May 26, 2026

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2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices

Country music had a strong showing at the 2026 American Music Awards, with several of the genre’s biggest stars taking home honors across artist, song, and album categories.

From breakout talent to established chart-toppers, this year’s country winners reflected both rising momentum and fan-favorite staying power with Ella Langley standing out as one of the night’s biggest names.

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Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Darius Rucker's 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty
  • Morgan Wallen—WINNER
  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty
  • Ella Langley—WINNER
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band

2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty
  • Zac Brown Band—WINNER
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Treaty Oak Revival

Breakthrough Country Artist (New): Sam Barber

The 52nd American Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Dick Clark Productions / Getty
  • Sam Barber—WINNER
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Zach Top

Best Country Song: Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
  • Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”—WINNER
  • BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All the Way”
  • Morgan Wallen, “Just in Case”
  • Russell Dickerson, “Happen to Me”
  • Shaboozey, “Good News”

Best Country Album: Megan Moroney, Cloud 9

Spotify Presents: An Evening with Megan Moroney
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
  • Megan Moroney, Cloud 9—WINNER
  • BigXthaPlug, I Hope You’re Happy
  • Morgan Wallen, I’m The Problem
  • Sam Barber, Restless Mind
  • Tucker Wetmore, What Not To

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