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2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices

Country music had a strong showing at the 2026 American Music Awards, with several of the genre’s biggest stars taking home honors across artist, song, and album categories.

From breakout talent to established chart-toppers, this year’s country winners reflected both rising momentum and fan-favorite staying power with Ella Langley standing out as one of the night’s biggest names.

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Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty