2026 AMAs: Taylor Swift Leads Nominations, but Country is Showing Up Big

Source: FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Year award; Favorite Female Pop Artist award; Favorite Female Country Artist award; Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’; Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’; and Favorite Country Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. More than two dozen Swift fans have filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

The nominations for the 2026 American Music Awards are officially here—and no surprise, Taylor Swift is leading the pack.

Swift scored eight nominations this year, putting her in a position to potentially tie icons like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year if she sweeps her categories.



But while Taylor’s dominance continues, let’s talk about what we really love to see—country showing up in a big way.



🤠 Country Artists Making Noise at the 2026 AMAs

Country is once again proving it’s not just a genre—it’s a movement.

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Let’s start with Megan Moroney, who is having a moment. She landed nominations including Favorite Female Country Artist and her album Cloud 9 is up for Favorite Country Album, plus her “Am I Okay? Tour” is even in the mix for Tour categories.

Also making major waves—Ella Langley, who continues her breakout run with nominations including New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas.”

And of course, Morgan Wallen is right where you’d expect him—front and center. He picked up multiple nominations including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, continuing his streak as one of the biggest artists in any genre right now.

You’ve also got powerhouse names like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll representing the format in major categories, proving country’s crossover reach is stronger than ever.

Bottom line? Country isn’t just showing up—it’s competing at the highest level.



🌟 More Big Names in the Mix

Outside of country, this year’s nominations include a wide range of artists like Lady Gaga, Zara Larsson, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Fuerza Regida—showing just how global and genre-spanning the AMAs have become.



📺 When & Where to Watch

The 2026 American Music Awards will be hosted by Queen Latifah and take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

You can catch the show live on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.



🎤 Final Take

Sure, Taylor Swift is leading the charge—but country’s presence in this year’s nominations proves once again that the genre is bigger than ever.

From breakout stars to established hitmakers, country music is continuing to cross boundaries, rack up nominations, and—let’s be real—dominate your playlists.

And something tells us… this is just the beginning.

2026 AMAs: Taylor Swift Leads Nominations, but Country is Showing Up Big was originally published on 93qcountry.com