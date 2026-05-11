Listen Live
Close
Featured

Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History

The roar of the crowd, the tension of the final lap, and the sight of cars charging toward the yard of bricks create a kind of pressure few events can match.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History

At the Indianapolis 500, greatness is often measured in inches and decided in a heartbeat.

For 200 laps, drivers push the edge of control at speeds that leave no room for doubt, knowing that one perfect move, one late charge, or one split-second mistake can change racing history forever.

That’s what makes the closest finishes at Indy so unforgettable.

They are more than dramatic endings.

They are tests of nerve, timing, and precision on one of the most iconic stages in sports.

The roar of the crowd, the tension of the final lap, and the sight of cars charging toward the yard of bricks create a kind of pressure few events can match.

In those final moments, legends are made and heartbreak arrives just as fast.

These five finishes capture the pure thrill of Indianapolis at its best, where fractions of a second separate victory from what might have been.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History.

RELATED | The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

RELATED | The Ultimate Country Playlist for the Indy 500!

1. Al Unser Jr. grabs the checkered flag just 0.043 seconds before Scott Goodyear in 1992.

The 1992 Indianapolis 500 delivered one of the closest finishes in race history, with Al Unser Jr. beating Scott Goodyear by just 0.043 seconds. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it finish that still stands as an Indy 500 classic.

2. Ryan Hunter-Reay crosses the Yard of Bricks 0.06 seconds before Helio Castroneves in 2014.

Ryan Hunter-Reay edged Helio Castroneves by just 0.06 seconds in the 2014 Indianapolis 500, charging across the Yard of Bricks in a heart-stopping finish. It was a flat-out dash to the line and one of the closest endings in Indy history.

3. Sam Hornish passes Marco Andretti to earn his first Indianapolis 500 win in 2006 by 0.0635 seconds.

Sam Hornish Jr. made a last-lap move on Marco Andretti to steal the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and claim his first win by just 0.0635 seconds. It was a wild sprint to the finish and an instant classic at Indy.

4. Juan Pablo Montoya beats Will Power by 0.1045 seconds in 2015.

Juan Pablo Montoya outdueled Will Power in a breathtaking finish to win the 2015 Indianapolis 500 by just 0.1045 seconds. It was a fearless charge to the line and another unforgettable Indy classic.

5. The 1982 battle between Gordon Johncock and Rick Mears went down in history with 0.16 seconds between the cars… and Johncock as the winner.

The 1982 Indianapolis 500 ended in a historic duel, with Gordon Johncock holding off Rick Mears by just 0.16 seconds. It was a fierce charge to the finish and one of Indy’s most unforgettable battles.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Morgan Wallen’s Song About His Son – “Superman”

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock Meet & Greet

Sundown Gardens & Miss M's Mother's Day Contest 2026
Contests  |  Heidi Brewer

Win a $100 Mother’s Day prize from Sundown Gardens and Miss M’s Home & Garden

Upcoming Events
Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

JMV Live at Carb Day

Local  |  Sarah Lautner

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close