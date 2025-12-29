Country star Riley Green just proved once again that he might be one of the most wholesome guys in country music. At his second annual themed party, his parents showed up fully committed — dressed as the mom and dad from the classic movie A Christmas Story.

Their dedication paid off in a big way: they won the grand prize… a brand-new camper.

Riley’s mom, Karen, shared the surprise on Instagram, thanking her son for such a generous gift. Riley jumped into the comments with a playful A Christmas Story reference, keeping the family fun going online.

And beyond the laughs, this gift is actually perfect for them. With the new camper, Riley’s parents will be hitting the road more often, catching their son’s performances all across the country. Karen regularly posts updates about Riley’s career and is clearly one of his biggest supporters — so now she’ll get to support him from city to city.

It’s another sweet, down-to-earth moment from the Green family… and one that fans absolutely loved.

Riley Green Surprises Parents With A Crazy Christmas Gift was originally published on 93qcountry.com