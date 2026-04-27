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Sydney Sweeney Has Karaoke Moment With Riley Green At Stag...

Sydney Sweeney Has Karaoke Moment With Riley Green At Stagecoach

The performance took place at the SYRN Saloon, a venue sponsored by Sweeney’s own lingerie brand, SYRN.

Published on April 27, 2026

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Sydney Sweeney stole the spotlight at Stagecoach 2026 with an unforgettable karaoke duet alongside country star Riley Green.

The unexpected collaboration occurred after Green’s set was canceled due to high winds, but the pair made the most of the evening by delivering a spirited rendition of Garth Brooks’ classic, “Friends in Low Places.”

The performance took place at the SYRN Saloon, a venue sponsored by Sweeney’s own lingerie brand, SYRN.

RELATED | Sydney Sweeney’s Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo Cut—Here’s Why

The actress-turned-entrepreneur has been making waves with her brand’s bold marketing moves, and her karaoke moment added another layer of charm to her Stagecoach presence.

RELATED | Riley Green Admits His Mom Still Does This for Him

Sweeney’s duet with Green wasn’t her only musical moment at the festival.

She also joined Chase Rice for a lively performance of Florida Georgia Line’s hit “Cruise” and sang “Choosin’ Texas” with Bailey Zimmerman.

Stagecoach 2026 has seen its fair share of surprises, but Sydney Sweeney’s impromptu performances have undoubtedly been a standout.

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