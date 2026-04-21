Source: Actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Fans were surprised to learn that Sydney Sweeney will no longer appear in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2—and now we’re getting a clearer picture of why.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney originally filmed a cameo for the sequel, but the scene ultimately didn’t make the final cut due to a “creative decision.”

The cameo was reportedly set to appear early in the film and feature Sweeney playing herself as a celebrity client being styled by Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt). However, filmmakers felt the moment didn’t quite fit the overall structure of the scene, even though it was a tough call to remove it.

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While the decision may be disappointing for fans, it wasn’t due to performance or controversy—it simply came down to how the story flowed on screen.

The news has sparked plenty of online conversation, especially since Sweeney had been spotted on set during filming, leading many to expect at least a brief appearance.

The highly anticipated sequel—bringing back stars like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt—continues the story of Runway magazine navigating a changing media landscape nearly two decades after the original film.

Bottom line: Sweeney may not be part of the final cut, but the buzz around The Devil Wears Prada 2 is only getting bigger as its release approaches.

Sydney Sweeney’s Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo Cut—Here’s Why was originally published on 93qcountry.com