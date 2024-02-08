Listen Live
Country Stars That Played Football

Published on February 8, 2024

Over 100 million people are expected to tune in to the Big Game this weekend. Did you know that some of your favorite country stars had dreams of playing under the bright lights?

Check out these singers who once played football! (One even played semi-pro!)

1. Sam Hunt

Sam was once the quarterback for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

2. Lee Brice

Lee is a proud Clemson Tiger. He dreamed of going pro before suffering an injury to his right arm.

3. Chase Rice

Before Chase dreamed of being a country singer he grew up wanting to play football for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His time on the team was cut short by a severe ankle injury.

4. Riley Green

Riley played quarterback for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks before falling in love with country music.

5. Garth Brooks

In high school, Garth played football, baseball, and ran track & field. He ended up on a track scholarship at Oklahoma State University.

6. Trace Adkins

Trace was an offensive lineman for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, before blowing out his knee.

7. Toby Keith

DYK Toby Keith played semi-pro football for the Oklahoma City Drillers?

9. Kenny Chesney

Chesney attributes a significant portion of his success in country music to his high school football days and the lessons learned during his upbringing.

