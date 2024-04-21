Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]

Scotty McCreery was inducted as the 227th cast member of the Grand Ole Opry. On stage to present the honors were McCreery’s hero Josh Turner and surprise guest Randy Travis.

This is moment the former American winner has been dreaming of since he made his Opry debut in 2011. He was invited to be the next Opry member back in December by Garth Brooks.

Last night was truly a dream come true. I’ve always revered the Grand Ole Opry for its deep history, tradition, and what it’s meant to country music. I hoped one day, through a lot of hard work, I would one day be considered worthy of joining their amazing family. Last night that dream became reality. Thank you Grand Ole Opry, Josh Turner and Randy Travis.

Watch his induction below: