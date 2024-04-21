Listen Live
Music

Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grand Ole Opry - June 9, 2017

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Scotty McCreery was inducted as the 227th cast member of the Grand Ole Opry. On stage to present the honors were McCreery’s hero Josh Turner and surprise guest Randy Travis.

This is moment the former American winner has been dreaming of since he made his Opry debut in 2011. He was invited to be the next Opry member back in December by Garth Brooks.

Last night was truly a dream come true. I’ve always revered the Grand Ole Opry for its deep history, tradition, and what it’s meant to country music. I hoped one day, through a lot of hard work, I would one day be considered worthy of joining their amazing family. Last night that dream became reality. Thank you Grand Ole Opry, Josh Turner and Randy Travis.

Watch his induction below:

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
NCC
Entertainment

New Country Cash!

Grand Ole Opry - June 9, 2017
Music

Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Jamey Johnson
Contests

Enter To Win: Jamey Johnson

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

martina
Entertainment

Enter To Win: VIP Package Martina McBride

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Country Music News

Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close