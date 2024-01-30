The data is out! Ledger Note recently released an article that highlighted the top 10 richest country singers in the world- and the list may surprise you!
The country stars that made this list have a lot to be proud of. Not only have they created amazing music that is adored by millions, but they also have successful businesses and investments.
Although Blake Shelton was among the highest-paid celebrities of 2022, he fell short before making it onto this list. Take a look below to see which country stars have the highest net worth in the world!
#10 – Carrie Underwood
Net Worth: $140 Million
Carrie Underwood, a standout from season 4 of “American Idol,” swiftly ascended to become one of the most accomplished female country artists. With eight Grammy Awards and over 70 million records sold, her music career is iconic. Beyond music, she’s a thriving entrepreneur, with ventures such as the CALIA by Carrie clothing line and a bestselling book.
#9- Alan Jackson
Net Worth: $160 Million
Change: +$10M &↑1
Alan has sold over 80 million records from 18 studio albums, two Christmas albums, and two gospel albums. He’s earned a spot in various country-related halls of fame, including the Grand Ole Opry, and boasts nine multi-platinum records, along with numerous awards.
#8-Luke Bryan
Net Worth: $165 Million
Change: +$5M &↑1
Hailing from Georgia, Luke Bryan, a top-selling country artist, moved to Nashville to pursue his music dreams. Initially a songwriter, he later signed with Capital Nashville, achieving massive success with over 80 million records sold globally. Beyond music, Luke has hosted awards ceremonies and served as a judge on “American Idol.”
#7-Kenny Chesney
Net Worth: $180 Million
Change: -$10M &↓1
Kenny, with 20 studio albums, boasts 40 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, numerous awards as Entertainer of the Year and Top Male Vocalist. Forbes estimated his income at $42 million annually in 2015. Despite not receiving an instrument until after high school, he named his guitar “The Terminator,” learned to play, and moved to Nashville. As a successful crossover country singer, his global album sales exceed 30 million.
#6-Faith Hill + Tim McGraw
Net Worth: $200 Million (*combined )
Faith Hill initiated her music journey at 16, forming a country band performing at local fairs in Tennessee. A pivotal moment occurred when a talent scout discovered her singing as a backup in a Nashville bar. Her 1993 debut album, “Take Me As I Am,” achieved instant success, with the first single, “Wild One,” topping the Billboard country chart. Boasting five Grammy Awards and over 40 million global album sales.
Hailing from Louisiana, Tim McGraw is a prominent country singer who gained fame in the 1990s and early 2000s. With 16 studio albums, “Not a Moment Too Soon” stands out as one of the bestselling country albums. In 1996, he married fellow country artist Faith Hill, and their joint tour became one of country music’s most successful. The couple won a Grammy in 2001 for their duet “Let’s Make Love.”
#5- George Strait
Net Worth: $300 Million
The iconic “King of Country” has dominated the country music scene since the 1970s, earning numerous awards, hall of fame inductions, and multiple titles as Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music.
With 13 multi-platinum records, 33 platinums, and 38 gold albums, he stands among the bestselling musicians. Beyond music, he supports the Wrangler National Patriot program for wounded veterans, owns a Gulfstream G450 business jet company, co-founded the Vaqueros Del Mar golf tournament and concert series, and has ventured into television and film.
#4-Toby Keith
Net Worth: $370 Million
#3-Shania Twain
Net Worth: $410 Million
Change: +$10M & ↑1
Shania dominated the country and country pop scene in the mid-to-late ’90s. A five-time Grammy winner and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, she also boasts 27 BMI Songwriter Awards. Ranked as the sixth-bestselling female artist in the U.S., she ventured into TV as an “American Idol” judge and participated in various music-related reality shows.
Her endorsements with Febreze and Coty for her perfume, along with carrying the Olympic torch in 2010, showcase her diverse influence. Her autobiography is a lucrative venture, and she contributes to needy school children through her program “Shania Kids Can.” Her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has also been highly profitable.
#2-Garth Brooks
Net Worth: $430 Million
Change: +$30M
Garth Brooks, bridging rock ‘n’ roll and country, holds the title of the bestselling solo albums artist in the U.S., with 148 million sold, surpassing even Elvis Presley and trailing only the Beatles in total sales. He stands alone as the sole musician with seven diamond status records, per the RIAA. Adding to his success, he completed a five-year residency at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas. While engaging in TV gigs, his business ventures, including GhostTunes, an online music store, and the establishment of his record label, Pearl Records, further showcase his entrepreneurial prowess.
#1- Dolly Parton
Net Worth: $675 Million
Change: +$150M & ↑2
The country music icon, with 63 studio albums, boasts 25 RIAA-certified multi-platinum, platinum, and gold records. She’s a recipient of numerous music awards, holds places in various halls of fame, and earned accolades in the film industry for her starring roles. Adding to her achievements, she has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Beyond her artistic success, she leads a literacy program that has donated over 100 million books worldwide. In Pigeon Forge, TN, The Dollywood Company, founded by her, oversees the Dollywood theme park, Splash Country water park, and Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction.
Despite growing up in poverty as the fourth of 12 children in a one-room cabin, she remains committed to extensive philanthropy for children everywhere.
There are other country stars who are coming close to making it on the list as well! Take a look below at some other contenders that could soon be on the list!
- Brad Paisley – $120 Million
-
Reba McEntire- $95 Million
- Blake Shelton – $90 million
-
Brooks and Dunn- $80 Million
-
Jason Aldean- $80 Million
- Keith Urban – $75 million
-
