Looking for a mother-son dance song for your wedding? Check out these country songs perfect for the special moment shared between a groom and his mother.
-
“Angels” by Randy Travis
-
“Boy” by Lee Brice
-
“Call Your Mama” by Seth Ennis ft. Little Big Town
-
“Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney
-
“He Gets That From Me” by Reba McEntire
-
“I Called Mama” by Tim McGraw
-
“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack
-
“Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina
-
“Mother” by Sugarland
-
“Mother Like Mine” by The Band Perry
-
“My Boy” by Elvie Shane
-
“My Wish” by Rascal Flatts
-
“Never Alone” by Lady A
-
“Thanks Again” by Ricky Scaggs
-
“That’s What Mamas Are For” by Chris Lane
-
“There You’ll Be” by Faith Hill
-
“You Are My Sunshine” by Chris and Morgane Stapleton
-
“You’re Gonna Be” by Reba McEntire
Don’t know which song is right for you? Take our quiz to find out what your mother-son dance song should be!
You might also like:
- Top Country Songs Perfect For Your Father-Daughter Dance On Your Wedding Day
- Country First Dance Songs You’ll Want To Say “I Do” To
- The Ultimate Country Wedding Reception Playlist
Bonus: Here’s a look at some country artists with their moms on their wedding day!
Photo Credit: @scottymccreery / Instagram
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
New Country Cash!
-
Toby Keith's Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Toby Keith: The Rise of the Red Solo Cup
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Jelly Roll Joins NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Lineup
-
Toby Keith Passes Away At Age 62