Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Kenny Chesney launched his massive 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour with a bang on Saturday (April 20), bringing along Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.
The setlist is packed with Chesney’s hits like “Beer in Mexico” and “American Kids,” plus covers of “Drift Away” and a heartfelt rendition of “Come Monday” as a tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett.
Check out the full setlist below for the songs you need to know before going!
1. Living In Fast Forward
2. Beer In Mexico
3. Keg in the Closet
4. Here and Now
5. Reality
6. Til It’s Gone
7. Summertime
8. Save it for a Rainy Day
9. Big Star
10. No Shoes No Shirt No Problem
11. Somewhere With You
12. I Go Back
13. Get Along
14. Never Wanted Nothing More
15. Take Her Home
16. When The Sun Goes Down ( With Uncle Kracker)
17. Drift Away ( With Uncle Kracker)
18. Come Monday ( Jimmy Buffett Cover)
19. All the Pretty Girls
20. Young
21. The Good Stuff
22. American Kids
23. Setting the World on Fire
24. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright ( David Lee Murphy Cover)
25. How Forever Feels
26. Don’t Happen Twice
