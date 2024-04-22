Listen Live
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Published on April 22, 2024

Kenny Chesney launched his massive 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour with a bang on Saturday (April 20), bringing along Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

The setlist is packed with Chesney’s hits like “Beer in Mexico” and “American Kids,” plus covers of “Drift Away” and a heartfelt rendition of “Come Monday” as a tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett.

Check out the full setlist below for the songs you need to know before going!

1. Living In Fast Forward

2. Beer In Mexico

3. Keg in the Closet

4. Here and Now

5. Reality

6. Til It’s Gone

7. Summertime

8. Save it for a Rainy Day

9. Big Star

10. No Shoes No Shirt No Problem

11. Somewhere With You

12. I Go Back

13. Get Along

14. Never Wanted Nothing More

15. Take Her Home

16. When The Sun Goes Down ( With Uncle Kracker)

17. Drift Away ( With Uncle Kracker)

18. Come Monday ( Jimmy Buffett Cover)

19. All the Pretty Girls

20. Young

21. The Good Stuff

22. American Kids

23. Setting the World on Fire

24. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright ( David Lee Murphy Cover)

25. How Forever Feels

26. Don’t Happen Twice

