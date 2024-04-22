Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Kenny Chesney launched his massive 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour with a bang on Saturday (April 20), bringing along Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

The setlist is packed with Chesney’s hits like “Beer in Mexico” and “American Kids,” plus covers of “Drift Away” and a heartfelt rendition of “Come Monday” as a tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett.

Check out the full setlist below for the songs you need to know before going!