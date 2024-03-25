Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

Saddle up and get ready for a boot-stompin’, heart-pounding time at Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour!
Here are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to see Morgan on the road for his One Night At A Time tour!
1. Broadway Girls
2. Up Down
3. I Wrote The Book
4. One Thing At A Time
5. Everything I Love
6. ’98 Braves
7. You Proof
8. Ain’t That Some
9. Sunrise
10. 7 Summers
11. Chasin’ You
12. Cover Me Up (Cover)
13. Thought You Should Know
14. Sand In My Boots
15. He Went To Jared
16. Thinkin’ Bout Me
17. Cowgirls
18. Whiskey Friends
19. This Bar
20. Wasted On You
21. More Than My Hometown
22. The Way I Talk
23. Heartless
24. Last Night
25. Whiskey Glasses
