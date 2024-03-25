Listen Live
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

Published on March 25, 2024

Saddle up and get ready for a boot-stompin’, heart-pounding time at Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour!

Here are the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to see Morgan on the road for his One Night At A Time tour!

1. Broadway Girls

2. Up Down

3. I Wrote The Book

4. One Thing At A Time

5. Everything I Love

6. ’98 Braves

7. You Proof

8. Ain’t That Some

9. Sunrise

10. 7 Summers

11. Chasin’ You

12. Cover Me Up (Cover)

13. Thought You Should Know

14. Sand In My Boots

15. He Went To Jared

16. Thinkin’ Bout Me

17. Cowgirls

18. Whiskey Friends

19. This Bar

20. Wasted On You

21. More Than My Hometown

22. The Way I Talk

23. Heartless

24. Last Night

25. Whiskey Glasses

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show
