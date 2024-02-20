Lainey Wilson Got Rejected by American Idol 7 Times

Lainey Wilson is having a huge year. She won the Grammy for Best Country Album, and she won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Country Artist. But did you know that she got rejected from American Idol, not once or twice, but seven times!

When she finally made it on stage for the season 21 finale. She said, “I tried out seven times. I took the long way around, but finally made it on ‘American Idol’. I never made it past the first round.”

When Luke Bryan was told about Lainey’s “Idol” rejection, He said, “That was the first time I heard that, but I am glad she didn’t take the ‘Idol’ letdown to heart.” “We don’t always get it right.”

