HARDY Unveils ‘Quit!!’ Tour: How to Secure Presale Tickets

HARDY is set to embark on a North American tour, the Quit!! tour, featuring special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Ella Langley. The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19th, at 10 am local time.

However, fans eager to secure their spots can take advantage of presales starting as early as Tuesday, January 16th, at 10 am local time. To ensure you don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza, here’s how you can access presale tickets and be part of HARDY’s unforgettable journey.

Tour Highlights

The 15-date Quit!! tour kicks off this summer at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR, and includes stops at notable venues such as Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, and Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. The tour concludes at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL.

For the complete list of HARDY tour dates, click here.

“QUIT!!” Single Release

The tour announcement coincides with the release of HARDY’s latest single, “QUIT!!” – a raw and spirited account of his remarkable journey. The song not only celebrates the moments of wonder but also addresses the negativity faced along the way.

Presale Options

Fans have multiple options to secure presale tickets for HARDY:

VIP Package Presale (Tuesday, January 16th, 10 am local time): No presale code needed.

Select a HARDY tour date and look for VIP ticket options.

VIP packages may include premium tickets, VIP Lounge access, exclusive gifts, and more. HARDY Fan Club Presale (Tuesday, January 16th, 10 am local time): Sign up for HARDY’s newsletter on his official website to receive your presale code.

Use the code to access presale tickets. Live Nation Presale (Wednesday, January 17th, 10 am local time): Use the presale code: SPOTLIGHT .

. Find your desired HARDY tour date and secure your tickets.

Pro Tips for Ticket Purchase

Login to your Ticketmaster account at least 15 minutes before the sale time.

Add billing information beforehand for a swift checkout.

Use one browser window to avoid errors.

Be patient and avoid refreshing the page.

What if Tickets Are Sold Out?

If tickets sell out, explore reputable online resellers like VividSeats or StubHub. Both platforms offer a 100% Guarantee. You can also check Ticketmaster’s resell program for additional options.