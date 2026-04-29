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Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History

Published on April 29, 2026

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Ron Turcotte and Secretariat
Source: Jerry Cooke / Getty

Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History

The Kentucky Derby stands apart as one of the most cherished traditions in sports, a spectacle steeped in history and brimming with moments that inspire awe.

Year after year, this legendary race continues to capture the hearts of fans, both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

What makes the Derby so magical is its ability to blend tradition with constant renewal.

The familiar imagery of the Twin Spires, the roar of the crowd, and the blanket of roses waiting for the winner carries a timeless allure.

Yet, each race also holds the promise of something entirely new, as the energy and unpredictability of the day unfold in real time.

Part of the excitement lies in the mystery of what each Kentucky Derby will deliver.

From thrilling finishes to unexpected heroes, the Derby is the ultimate stage for the unexpected.

And no matter the outcome, each running becomes part of the collective memory, etched into the rich tapestry of the event’s history.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History.

RELATED | A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

1. Secretariat’s Record-Breaking Run (1973)

 

In 1973, Secretariat delivered a legendary performance at the Kentucky Derby, setting a record time of 1:59 2/5 that still stands today. Known as “Big Red,” he showcased unmatched speed and dominance, marking the start of his historic Triple Crown sweep and solidifying his place as one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

2. Mine That Bird’s Shocking Upset (2009)

In 2009, Mine That Bird stunned the racing world with a breathtaking upset at the Kentucky Derby. As a 50-1 longshot, he started at the back of the pack but surged along the rail with a perfectly timed ride by jockey Calvin Borel, claiming an unforgettable victory and cementing his place in Derby history.

3. Donerail’s Unbelievable Odds (1913)

In 1913, Donerail achieved the most improbable victory in Kentucky Derby history, winning at staggering 91-1 odds. Defying all expectations, he crossed the finish line first, delivering a legendary underdog triumph that remains the biggest upset the Derby has ever seen.

4. American Pharoah’s Triple Crown Start (2015)

In 2015, American Pharoah began his historic journey to the Triple Crown with a commanding victory at the Kentucky Derby. His win ended a 37-year drought, igniting excitement and hope among fans as he went on to achieve one of horse racing’s rarest and most celebrated feats.

5. Rich Strike’s Cinderella Story (2022)

Rich Strike’s Cinderella story in 2022 is one of the most remarkable upsets in Kentucky Derby history. Entering the race as an 80-1 longshot, Rich Strike was a last-minute entry, only making the field after another horse scratched. Ridden by jockey Sonny Leon and trained by Eric Reed, the underdog horse surged from the back of the pack with a stunning late charge to claim victory. This unexpected win captured the hearts of fans and solidified Rich Strike’s place in racing lore as a true underdog triumph.

Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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