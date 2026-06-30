Busch Light brings people together for memorable nights at lively local bars.

These bars feature live music, dance floors, and a welcoming community spirit.

The Busch Light Country Connection showcases standout local hangouts across the country.

Busch Light Country Connection: Where Cold Beer Meets Good Times

There’s nothing quite like a cold Busch Light to bring people together. Crisp, smooth, and refreshing, it’s the kind of beer that tastes even better when you’re surrounded by good friends, great music, and the buzz of a packed bar on a Saturday night.

That’s the heart of the Busch Light Country Connection—celebrating the moments that matter with the people who make them special.

We’re hitting the road to spotlight local bars where the music plays loud, the dance floor stays busy, and the community comes together. From live bands and toe-tapping country tunes to the kind of welcoming spirit you can only find at your favorite neighborhood spot, these are the places where memories get made. And of course, every great night calls for an ice-cold Busch Light in hand.

So grab a seat at the bar and get ready. We’re about to take you on a tour of the standout local hangouts bringing the best in music, entertainment, and community vibes.

Take a look below at the Busch Light Country Connection.

1. Clayton’s Country Bar

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About Clayton’s Country Bar: Pull up a chair, grab a cold drink, and make yourself at home. At Clayton’s, we’re all about live country music, friendly faces, and a dance floor that never slows down. Whether you’re here for a night out with friends, some two-steppin’, or just to unwind, you’ll always find the perfect mix of hometown hospitality and honky-tonk energy.

2. Tin Roof

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About Tin Roof: Tin Roof is about giving musicians a place to play and a place to hang when they aren’t on stage. The tasty food, fun, eclectic environment, community of Regulars and friendly Crew have established the Roof as the place to be for musicians and non-musicians alike. Over the years, our stages have hosted the famous, the should have been famous, and everyone in between.

So whether you’re coming for the tunes, the food, a drink or just a good time, enjoy the Roof, ‘Where Everybody is Somebody’! Support live music and the musicians who bring it to us, and we hope we’ll see ya enough to call you a Regular!

3. 8 Seconds Saloon

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About 8 Seconds Saloon: In 1999 8 Seconds Saloon was opened to the public with it’s massive dance floor intact. A separation wall was added near the back of the room and another 500 seat bar was opened to entertain a smaller more diverse crowd.

Since that time 8 Seconds has become the GO TO venue and bar for all the latest music stars, along with patrons from all over the united states. Next time you stop by we’ll show you around. Check out our wall of fame in the newly remodeled back bar called MarX. Be sure to grab an ice cold draft while you’re at it.

4. The Mill

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About The Mill: Located just East of the Wabash River in Terre Haute, Indiana, The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater (The Mill) sits on a sprawling 65+ acre property on the outskirts of major commercial, residential and travel locations. Our mission is to bring premier music and entertainment to the Wabash Valley while creating opportunities to give back to our local community.

5. The Depot

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About The Depot: Open for lunch and dinner throughout the week, come try out some great American food. We take pride in ensuring your dining experience is something to remember, so come on in and make The Depot your hangout spot!

6. Cowboy Up

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About Cowboy Up: Indy’s NEW line dancing bar! Come kick your boots around with us!