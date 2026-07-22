Top 15 Country Music One-Hit Wonders
- Memorable songs that outshone the artists' brief careers, spanning decades and genres.
- Some found success writing for others, while a few made comebacks on reality TV.
- Timeless songs that continue to captivate audiences, despite their creators' fleeting fame.
Top 15 Country Music One-Hit Wonders
Every genre has those artists who capture lightning in a bottle just once, deliver an unforgettable hit, and then fade from the spotlight. Country music is no exception, and some of its most beloved songs came from acts who never repeated the magic.
Whether it’s a storytelling masterpiece, a tear-jerking ballad, or a novelty tune that still gets requested at karaoke nights, these one-and-done hits have stuck around far longer than the careers that produced them.
Some of these artists went on to write hits for others, some simply walked away from music, and a few even found new life on reality TV years later. But for one shining chart moment, they owned country radio.
Take a look below at the Top 15 Country Music One-Hit Wonders.
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1. Jeannie C. Riley – “Harper Valley P.T.A.” (1968)
An instant international hit that topped the charts, won a Grammy, and even spawned a film and TV series.
2. Bob Carlisle – “Butterfly Kisses” (1997)
A tender father-daughter anthem that earned Carlisle a Grammy for Best Country Song and has been covered by numerous artists since.
3. Billy Gilman – “One Voice” (2000)
At just 12 years old, Gilman became the youngest artist in country music history to chart on Billboard with this powerful song about how children perceive violence.
4. Chad Brock – “Yes!”
Brock’s signature song spent three full weeks at #1 on the charts.
5. Carolyn Dawn Johnson – “Complicated”
Released in April 2001, this was Johnson’s only hit, climbing to #5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.
6. Jessica Andrews – “Who I Am”
Andrews scored her only hit in 2000, and the song shot all the way to #1.
7. Trick Pony – “Pour Me”
This honky-tonk drinking anthem peaked at #12 on the Hot Country Songs chart but remains an iconic bar-song staple.
8. John Berry – “Your Love Amazes Me”
Despite strong vocals and lasting popularity, this remains Berry’s only #1 hit to date.
9. Bobby Bare – “Marie Laveau”
Though Bare notched several top-ten hits in the ’70s, this Shel Silverstein-penned song about a Louisiana voodoo practitioner was his only #1.
10. Kevin Sharp – “Nobody Knows”
Released in 1996 as part of his debut album, this became Sharp’s signature and only major hit.
11. Heartland – “I Loved Her First”
This tear-jerking ballad hit #1 but was the band’s only single to crack the country Top 40.
12. Flatt and Scruggs – “The Ballad of Jed Clampett”
Better known as the theme to “The Beverly Hillbillies,” this was astonishingly the legendary bluegrass duo’s only #1 hit.
13. C.W. McCall – “Convoy”
One of the biggest novelty hits of the ’70s, celebrating trucker culture and the CB radio craze, it topped both the country and pop charts.
14. Charlie Daniels Band – “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”
A country-rock crossover smash that hit #3 on the pop charts and stands as the band’s only country #1.
15. Elvie Shane – “My Boy”
One of the more recent entries on this list, this heartfelt tribute to fatherhood became Shane’s defining hit.