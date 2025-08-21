Listen Live
Garth Brooks Gives Luke Combs A Truck

Published on August 21, 2025

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
Source: Natasha Moustache / Getty

Luke Combs received a $90,000 Ford Bronco Raptor as a gift from Garth Brooks in appreciation of Combs’ performance at Brooks’ Songwriters Hall of Fame event in 2022.

The surprise gift was delivered to Combs’ front door last Christmas, catching him off guard. Combs shared, “He comes in and throws me the keys to this thing, and I’m like, ‘Are you giving me your car, dude?’ He’s like, ‘No, man, Garth bought you this.'”

Brooks gifted the truck to Combs after he sang “The Beaches of Cheyenne” at the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Awards, where Brooks received the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brooks had done his homework before gifting the Bronco, as he had asked Combs’s manager about Combs’s preferences. Combs mentioned, “He had called my manager and asked, ‘What does Luke like?’ And [my manager told him], ‘Oh, he likes cars. He has a Bronco and likes Fords and stuff.'”

Despite Combs’ gratitude, Brooks downplayed the gesture, saying, “You could’ve went out and booked your own show that night and made this much money.” The new Bronco matches Combs’ manager’s truck with its “space blue” finish.


Garth Brooks Gives Luke Combs A Truck  was originally published on mix1079.com

