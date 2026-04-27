Avery Anna Wins 2026 ACM New Female Artist of the Year

Rising country star Avery Anna has been named the 2026 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, marking a major milestone in her fast-growing career. The breakout singer-songwriter received the surprise honor during her performance at the Lone Star Smokeout in Texas, where fellow artist Sam Barber took the stage to present the award in front of an excited crowd.

The recognition solidifies Avery Anna as one of country music’s most promising new voices, following a surge of fan support and critical acclaim over the past year.

She will be officially celebrated at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, set to take place on May 17, 2026, in Las Vegas. The annual awards show will stream live, bringing together the genre’s biggest stars for one of country music’s most anticipated nights.