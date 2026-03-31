The countdown to the 61st ACM Awards is officially on, and ACM Week in Las Vegas is already stacking up with can’t-miss events and performances.

Kicking things off, Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins, and Randy Houser are joining Riley Green for the ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green event. The show is set for May 15 at Topgolf Las Vegas and always delivers a mix of great music for a great cause.

Then the party heads poolside.

The ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash is taking over Mandalay Bay Beach on May 16 with a lineup that’s all about the future of country music. Fans can catch performances from Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Braxton Keith, and Tucker Wetmore, along with members of the Opry NextStage Class of 2026.

All of this leads up to country music’s big night.

The 61st ACM Awards will take place Sunday, with even more performers, presenters, nominations, and the host still to be announced in the coming weeks.

If you’re planning to be in Vegas, tickets for all ACM Week events are available now at AXS.com.

Safe to say… ACM Week is about to be one big country party. 🎶

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas was originally published on 93qcountry.com